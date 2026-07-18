PHOTOS: St Andrew’s pupils in Burnham-On-Sea enjoy action‑packed week of sport and activity

St Andrew’s School pupils in Burnham-On-Sea have enjoyed an action-packed Sports Week filled with new experiences, colourful celebrations and plenty of smiles.

The annual event is designed to give children the chance to try sports they may never have encountered before, helping them discover new interests, build confidence and embrace fresh challenges.

Throughout the week, pupils took part in an impressive line‑up of activities, including a climbing wall from 270 Climbing, Boogie Bounce sessions, coaching from SASP, Quidditch led by Commando Joe’s, skateboarding with Rubicon, and further sports coaching from Sports Masters Coaching.

Every child and member of staff had the chance to get involved, with pupils showing huge enthusiasm whether they were climbing a few feet up the wall, bouncing to music, learning to skateboard or working together in fast‑paced Quidditch matches.

For many children, the week sparked the discovery of a natural talent or a new passion for a sport they had never tried before. Teachers said the aim was to encourage pupils to step outside their comfort zones, enjoy being active and experience the fun of sport in a supportive environment.

One of the standout moments came during the Quidditch day, when Commando Joe’s began with a whole‑school assembly and sorted pupils into their own houses, creating excitement and friendly rivalry from the start.

Children earned points throughout the day for teamwork, determination and participation, with the winning house proudly lifting the Quidditch trophy at the end.

The week ended in spectacular fashion with the SASA Colour Run, where pupils completed laps of the school field while staff and volunteers showered them with brightly coloured powder paint and water.

The field was filled with laughter, cheering and clouds of colour as pupils crossed the finish line.

St Andrew’s says Sports Week was a huge success, giving every child the chance to try new activities, challenge themselves and create lasting memories.

he school has thanked 270 Climbing, Boogie Bounce, SASP, Commando Joe’s, Rubicon, Sports Masters Coaching and SASA for helping make the week such a memorable experience.