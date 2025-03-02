0.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Mar 02, 2025
News

PHOTOS: St David’s Day in Burnham-On-Sea marked with Welsh-themed coffee morning

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea residents have marked St David’s Day with a Welsh-themed coffee morning. 

The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre celebrated the day with a themed coffee morning on Saturday (1st March).

Spokesman Anthony Ford says: “To celebrate St David’s Day, the tables were decorated with daffodils and Welsh flags with patriotic music played in the background.”

“Themed cakes were served including Welsh Cakes and Bara Brith. Rosemary and Yvonne supervised the craft tables and the ever-popular raffle.”

“As usual, the event proved to be a great success with over 40 people attending. All proceeds from the morning went towards the redecoration of the Community Centre.”

