More strong winds are forecast to hit the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Monday) with a new yellow warning in force from the Met Office.

It comes after strong winds from Storm Ciara caused power cuts and left behind a small amount of damage in the Burnham-On-Sea area on Sunday (February 9th).

This morning’s high tide, featured below, saw strong onshore winds whipping up big waves and sending plumes of spray over the seafront in several places.

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place from 10am until 7pm tonight (Monday) as it warns a “swathe of very strong winds will move across the south of England” accompanied by bitterly cold temperatures.

On Sunday evening, pictured below, there was some over-topping of waves and plumes of spray blowing over the Esplanade.

The strong winds are combining with this week’s high Spring tides, creating stormy sea conditions. See Burnham-On-Sea tide times.

Power cuts in Burnham-On-Sea area

Thousands of homes in Burnham, Highbridge, Brean, Berrow, Brent Knoll, the Huntspills and East Brent experienced brief power cuts during Sunday as the severe weather affected supplies.

Power lines came down across the entrance to Berrow beach, leaving 17 properties in the area without power for over five hours.

Western Power Distribution’s team worked in the wind and rain to carry out repairs and restore the power, as pictured above.

There were also several incidents in Burnham too where power lines came down, including in Berrow Road at the corner with Braithwaite Place, pictured above. Hundreds of residents were temporarily left without power.

Window blown out in Burnham town centre

A window was blown out of a Burnham town centre building during the height of Sunday’s storm, sending a shower of glass onto the street below.

A third floor window above the former Nat West bank was damaged, leaving shards of glass over Regent Street which were cleaned up by two community-spirited residents.

Several shopfront signs also suffered minor damage. Several residents also reported fences damaged and trees down.

Stormy high tides in Burnham

Our video below shows the stormy sea conditions in Burnham at high tide at 6.45am on Sunday morning.

The town’s flood gates were closed by the Environment Agency at the jetty, sailing club and Maddock’s Slade – and while spray was blown over the sea wall, there was no flooding.

Tree on rail line delayed services to London

Train services to London were delayed or cancelled. GWR said: “Due to a loss of power caused by a tree falling (pictured below) we can only operate on fewer lines. Services were subject to short notice alterations, and cancellation.”

Warnings in force for Burnham area

With high Spring tides due in Burnham, Coastguards urged people not to put themselves in danger and keep safe.

An Environment Agency spokesman added: “Storm Ciara is bringing strong onshore winds and a large tidal surge over the forecast spring tide sequence is possible. Spray overtopping of sea defences is possible.”

