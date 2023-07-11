Drama students at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge have performed the first of several performances of their summer show this week to a packed audience.

Based on the music of Queen, ‘We Will Rock You’ is set 300 years in the future in a futuristic and corporate world.

The cast received loud applause and plenty of praise from the impressed audience on the opening night last night (Tuesday, July 11th). The shows run tonight (Wednesday) and Thursday (July 13th).

The school’s head of drama, Holly Keeble, says: “This is a fun and uplifting show with lots of twists and turns. We’re really proud of the production and how hard working our cast and band have been.”

“After the huge success of ‘Little Shop Of Horrors’ last year, we had a huge interest in the production and this year is our largest cast to date.”

She adds: “Due to the story being set in the future, the tech and production elements are a huge step up from previous years and we’re so happy with the way it has turned out.”

“Our students have been outstanding in their commitment and passion for the show and the support from the school and wider community has been incredible.”

Tickets cost £8 for adults and £6 for children, available on the door. Shows start at 7pm.