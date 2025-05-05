PHOTOS: Tea party held in Burnham-On-Sea to start 80th VE Day commemorations

Burnham-On-Sea started its commemorative events on Bank Holiday Monday (May 4th) with a special tea party to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
The tea party was organised by Burnham-On-Sea Royal British Legion at its centre in Victoria Street.
“We had a great turnout and thank everyone for coming along to mark the start of this week’s commemorations,” said the Legion’s John Crosby.
Later in the week, a beacon will be lit on Burnham jetty by Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry at 9.30pm on Thursday May 8th, joining towns across the UK.
See below how Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are marking the VE Day anniversary.
“This year’s anniversary carries particular significance, marking not only 80 years since the end of the war in Europe on 8th May 1945, but also the surrender of Japanese forces on 15th August 1945, which brought the Second World War to a close globally,” says a member of Burnham’s Royal British Legion branch.
“Thousands of beacons will shine throughout the country with flames from them representing the light of peace that emerged from the darkness of war.”
Local activities planned for VE Day anniversary:
- The Union Flag will be raised at 8am on May 8th outside Burnham-On-Sea Hospital in Love Lane.
- A flag raising ceremony will also be held at 9am on May 8th at the town’s flag pole in Abingdon Street – when the Town Crier will read the official proclamation. A separate flag raising ceremony is also being planned in Highbridge outside the community centre.
- At 2pm on May 8th, Brent Knoll’s Royal British Legion will hold a ceremony at St Michael’s Church to mark the anniversary.
- An ‘indoor street party’ will be held at The Princess Theatre at 2.30pm with entertainment. Tickets from £7.50. Read more here.
- At 4pm on May 8th, the Veterans National Health Support group and the Royal British Legion Burnham branch will hold a ceremony to mark the anniversary at the War Memorial in Burnham’s Love Lane when all will be welcome.
- Reading of tribute by the Mayor at the seafront jetty in Burnham at 9.20pm on May 8th followed by beacon lighting at 9.30pm.
- A special celebration to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day is to be held in Highbridge on Saturday May 10th at Morland Community Hub in Pearce Drive from 10am-2pm. Read more here.
- A patriotic evening of music and remembrance is set to be held at St Bridget’s Church in Brean with a special VE Day Celebration Concert. The commemorative event on Saturday 10th May at 7.30pm will feature performances by acclaimed concert pianist Richard Lennox and popular local vocalist Francesca Bowkett. Read more here.