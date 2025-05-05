PHOTOS: Tea party held in Burnham-On-Sea to start 80th VE Day commemorations

Burnham-On-Sea started its commemorative events on Bank Holiday Monday (May 4th) with a special tea party to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The tea party was organised by Burnham-On-Sea Royal British Legion at its centre in Victoria Street.

“We had a great turnout and thank everyone for coming along to mark the start of this week’s commemorations,” said the Legion’s John Crosby.

Later in the week, a beacon will be lit on Burnham jetty by Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry at 9.30pm on Thursday May 8th, joining towns across the UK.

See below how Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are marking the VE Day anniversary.

“This year’s anniversary carries particular significance, marking not only 80 years since the end of the war in Europe on 8th May 1945, but also the surrender of Japanese forces on 15th August 1945, which brought the Second World War to a close globally,” says a member of Burnham’s Royal British Legion branch.

“Thousands of beacons will shine throughout the country with flames from them representing the light of peace that emerged from the darkness of war.”

Local activities planned for VE Day anniversary: