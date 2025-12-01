9.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Dec 01, 2025
News

Thornback rays reeled in during Burnham sea fishing competition

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Several bumper-sized thornback rays were caught in the waters off Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday (November 30th) when members of Burnham Boat Owners Sea Angling Association took part in their annual Tony Holley Trophy competition.

Over a dozen anglers took to the waters of Bridgwater Bay to compete in the annual event, and they were rewarded with good weather – but not many fish.

Sarah Tench took first place with a 10lb 8oz Thornback Ray, while second spot was shared between Fred Saxby and Ian Tench with 10lb 2oz Thornback Rays.

All fish are caught are returned to the sea alive as part of the club’s overall environmnent policy.

The club’s Simon Stroud it had been a good day’s fishing but bemoaned the variety of fish caught with just one dogfish and no cod reeled in.

The next event will be held on December 14th, weather permitting, when the boats will  leave at 9.30am and return to Burnham beach around 4pm. The event will include juniors.

Burnham Boat Owners Sea Angling Association, which is 50 years old in 2026, will round off the year with a further competition on December 28th, weather permitting.

 

