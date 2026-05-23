PHOTOS: Thousands attend Burnham-On-Sea food festival in town centre

Thousands of people flocked to Saturday’s 2026 Burnham-On-Sea food festival, with many traders so busy they sold out mid afternoon.

Under warm sunshine and clear skies, more than 80 stalls filled Victoria Street, College Street and parts of the High Street, offering a huge range of local produce and artisan goods. From mid‑morning onwards, the streets were packed with visitors enjoying the atmosphere.

Large crowds filled the streets and Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds, co-organisers of eat:Burnham, said they were “delighted” with how it had gone.

Speaking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Sarah said it had been “another really successful day,” adding: “It was lovely to see so many people enjoying the day. We are very happy with how it went. We always love putting on a successful food festival in our home town and bringing people together — and when Burnham is at its best like today, it makes us happy.”

Stallholders reported busy trade throughout the day. At Country Bumpkins, Sarah Jenkins said they had sold out by 3.30pm and described it as “a very good day with a great atmosphere.”

Luke at The Cheese Connection described it as a “record‑breaking day,” with some local cheddar lines gone within the first two hours. And Mark from Highbridge’s Glebe Farm said it had been “a very busy day,” with many visitors enjoying their cheddar strawberries and soft fruit.

Katy at Robert Hawker Venison said they had also sold out, calling it “a really busy day,” while Julie at Artisan Dips said they too sold out by 2.30pm and added: “Burnham is a great event. I should have brought more stock!”

Ryan Mount at Seafoods fishmonger in the High Street said it had been their best day of the year “by far — absolutely wonderful.” And Ron Bashford at Truckles Farm Shop in the High Street said the weather had boosted the event’s crowds, creating a busy day of trade for them too. He added their fresh local meats and pork pies had proved “especially popular.”

And Cllr Lesley Millard said the Burnham and Highbridge Green Team stall inside the Baptist Church Hall at the event had also been busy. “It was a good event for the group. We met lots of people who were interested in what we are doing. Over 20 people agreed to foster a tree and we gained more volunteers for the community garden.”

Burnham’s Royal British Legion branch in Victoria Street also reported a busy day with plenty of visitors calling in at their stand and seeing their display, raising funds for the RBL’s work in the area, said Burnham RBL Chairman Simon Orchard.