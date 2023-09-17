Torrential rain left several Burnham-On-Sea roads under water on Sunday (September 17th) as heavy thunderstorms swept through the area.

These were the scenes in Burnham’s Love Lane following several prolonged periods of torrential rain on Sunday afternoon.

Traffic was brought to a crawl as several inches of standing water gathered on several roads in the area, including in Highbridge, Brent Knoll, Brean, Berrow and the Huntspills.

“The road drains were overwhelmed with the large amount of rain that fell in such a short time – we’ve not seen it like that before,” Love Lane resident Pete Francois told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast included a Met Office yellow warning for the storms as they moved northwards across the area.

Several roads in Burnham town centre were also under several inches of water, with several businesses seeing minor flooding.

A Burnham fire station spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com they had not been called out to any flooding incidents locally, but the service had been busy in other parts of the region.