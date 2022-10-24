Dozens of people have marked Trafalgar Day by attending a successful dinner and dance at Brean Country Club.

Over 50 adult members of Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets, together with family and friends, gathered for the special evening on Friday (October 21st).

The evening started with a two-course meal, followed by traditional games of Irish Bingo and Heads and Tails, followed by a raffle and the night finished with live music by local band Snappa.

The evening was arranged by the Sea Cadets fundraising team of Haley Leader, Marie-Claire Ladd, Hazel Fear and Pete Nicholson.

Pete hailed it as a “a great success, being the first one arranged by the team and everyone enjoyed the evening. Plans are now underway to start planning next year’s event.”