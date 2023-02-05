“It was to see the people that have, over time, become more like family than friends,” she said. “I sort of gave it a go – some things failed drastically but over time I found some things that I’m quite good at.”

Saturday’s event in Burnham-On-Sea was very well supported – she thanked the Lighthouse Pub, plus Burnham Bike Knights, Tom Guest for doing a sponsored leg shave, Hillview Carnival Club and all those who had attended for their “generous support.”

Keeleigh’s fundraising has gained support from the local community. Bridgwater Football Club also hopes to hold a charity football match at the end of the season. Also see her GoFundMe fundraising page.