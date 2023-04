Union Jacks have been installed in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge by the Town Council to mark the King’s Coronation.

20 flags have been purchased for the two town centres, with 13 raised along Burnham’s High Street and seven along Highbidge’s Market Street.

The flags have been insrtalled in the run-up to the Coronation of King Charles on Saturday 6th May. Town councillors recently approved funding of over £1,000 for the new flags.