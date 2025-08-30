PHOTOS & VIDEO: Blue Ridge Runners hold parade through Burnham-On-Sea

Over 200 vehicles – from American hot rods to trucks and classic vehicles – took part in a fundraising parade for charity through Burnham-On-Sea.

The Blue Ridge Runners held its annual convoy of vehicles through Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge before finishing in Brean on Saturday (August 30th).

Members of the public will then be able to visit the show in West Huntspill (TA9 3RH) today (Sunday) when many of the vehicles are on display alongside stalls, refreshments, live music and kids activities.

The Blue Ridge Runners were formed in 1989 to link up motoring enthusiasts from across the South West who own hot rods, trucks and other unusual vehicles.

Thousands of pounds are raised for local charities from the group’s events, with BARB benefiting this year.