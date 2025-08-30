13.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Aug 31, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPHOTOS & VIDEO: Blue Ridge Runners hold parade through Burnham-On-Sea
News

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Blue Ridge Runners hold parade through Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Over 200 vehicles – from American hot rods to trucks and classic vehicles – took part in a fundraising parade for charity through Burnham-On-Sea.

The Blue Ridge Runners held its annual convoy of vehicles through Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge before finishing in Brean on Saturday (August 30th).

Members of the public will then be able to visit the show in West Huntspill (TA9 3RH) today (Sunday) when many of the vehicles are on display alongside stalls, refreshments, live music and kids activities.

The Blue Ridge Runners were formed in 1989 to link up motoring enthusiasts from across the South West who own hot rods, trucks and other unusual vehicles.

Thousands of pounds are raised for local charities from the group’s events, with BARB benefiting this year.

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club to hold Summer Fayre today
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea BOSfest music and arts festival continues in Manor Gardens today

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
13.8 ° C
14.8 °
12.3 °
83 %
0.9kmh
2 %
Sun
20 °
Mon
18 °
Tue
21 °
Wed
22 °
Thu
18 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com