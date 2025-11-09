Hundreds of people attended Burnham-On-Sea’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Sunday (November 9th) to honour those who have died in conflicts.

Dignitaries and veterans were joined in a record-long parade through Burnham town centre by members of the armed forces, emergency services, local community groups, cadets, school pupils and residents.

Members of Burnham Marching Brass Band led the parade with MP Ashley Fox and Mayor Cllr Mike Facey along with local dignitaries followed by hundreds of people, who marched from Burnham’s Pier Street car park along the High Street, past the Princess Theatre and to the War Memorial in Love Lane.

John Crosby, Chairman Burnham’s branch of the British Legion, opened the ceremony and prayers were led by Rev Cheryl Hawkins.

Sunday’s remembrance ceremony was watched by a large turnout of residents besides the War Memorial. Two minutes’ silence was held at exactly 11am followed by the playing of the Last Post.

Wreaths were laid in remembrance by Burnham and Highbridge MP Ashley Fox plus representatives of the groups. Pupils from Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy also read aloud the names of all the Burnham soldiers who fell in the two World Wars.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey said afterwards: “Today’s Remembrance Parade was truly impressive. On behalf of the Town Council and, personally as Mayor, thank you to so many people for turning out today and joining in this special occasion. It was a great honour to lead it today.”

MP Ashley Fox added: “It was a fantastic turnout and it was an honour to be here, remembering those who sacrificed so much for our freedom that we might live in peace and in a democracy.”