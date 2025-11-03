PHOTOS & VIDEO: Spectacular Burnham-On-Sea fireworks display wows crowds

Thousands of people lined Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront on Sunday night (November 2nd) for the town’s spectacular fireworks display.

The sparkling display was fired by Skyburst, the winners of the 2023 British Firework Championships, accompanied by a modern line-up of music.

Organisers from Burnham and Highbridge Town Council said they were “delighted” with how it had gone with huge crowds enjoying the show.

Burnham’s Mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The weather conditions were perfect for the display. It was a really impressive show – the best ever!”

The Mayor had led the countdown to the start of the show before a dazzling 18 minute display featured thousands of fireworks.

Organised and funded by Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Town Council, the event was supported by local businesses including Tesco, Burnham-On-Sea.com, Apex Mobility, Positive Wealth Creation, Highbridge Caravans and Newcombe Caravan Park.

The Rotary Club, with Burnham Sea Cadets and Army Cadets, carried out a bucket collection along the seafront, with all proceeds going to local charities.

A scaffolding platform was built on the jetty to allow the fireworks to be fired over the beach following the earlier high tide, as reported here.

The spectacular display is a long-running tradition on the night before Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, which is held on the Monday (November 3rd).