12.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Nov 03, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPHOTOS & VIDEO: Spectacular Burnham-On-Sea fireworks display wows crowds
News

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Spectacular Burnham-On-Sea fireworks display wows crowds

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Thousands of people lined Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront on Sunday night (November 2nd) for the town’s spectacular fireworks display.

The sparkling display was fired by Skyburst, the winners of the 2023 British Firework Championships, accompanied by a modern line-up of music.

Organisers from Burnham and Highbridge Town Council said they were “delighted” with how it had gone with huge crowds enjoying the show.

Burnham’s Mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The weather conditions were perfect for the display. It was a really impressive show – the best ever!”

The Mayor had led the countdown to the start of the show before a dazzling 18 minute display featured thousands of fireworks.

Organised and funded by Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Town Council, the event was supported by local businesses including Tesco, Burnham-On-Sea.com, Apex Mobility, Positive Wealth Creation, Highbridge Caravans and Newcombe Caravan Park.

The Rotary Club, with Burnham Sea Cadets and Army Cadets, carried out a bucket collection along the seafront, with all proceeds going to local charities.

A scaffolding platform was built on the jetty to allow the fireworks to be fired over the beach following the earlier high tide, as reported here.

The spectacular display is a long-running tradition on the night before Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, which is held on the Monday (November 3rd).


Pictured: The scenes at Sunday’s Burnham-On-Sea fireworks display (Photos Burnham-On-Sea.com and Nick Whetstone)

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea’s Cafe Aroma celebrates 30th year with double milestone
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea Carnival 2025: Complete guide to tonight’s big event

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
12.2 ° C
13.4 °
12 °
88 %
1.3kmh
89 %
Mon
16 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
13 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com