Model railway lovers flocked to King Alfred School in Highbridge on Saturday (October 29th) when the 2022 Vintage Hornby Train Show was held.

Train lovers old and young enjoyed the show, which is organised by the Bristol and Somerset Branch of the Hornby Railway Collectors’ Association Limited.

The show returned for the first time since 2019 after a break during the pandemic.

One of the organisers, Barrie Taylor, thanked all those who had attended, adding that the event plans to return again in 2023 on the same weekend.

“For a century the name Hornby has been synonymous with model railways. On display we had Hornby O gauge and O (Dublo) scale layouts, along with other brands and additional displays of Meccano and Dinky toys, and trade stands offering new and second hand products.”