A steady flow of visitors flocked to a summer fair outside a church in East Huntspill on Saturday (July 24th) when one of the first local community events was held since the Government’s removal of Covid restrictions.

Stalls and attractions were set up in the grounds of East Huntspill’s All Saints Church, raising hundreds of pounds for the church.

A spokeswoman said it had been a “great success,” with visitors enjoying games, stalls, crafts, raffles, a tombola and refreshments.