Volunteers from the Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Beach community group gathered for their first public litter clean in almost two years on Saturday (February 12th) following a pause due to the pandemic.

The group halted its public beach cleaning sessions to abide by restrictions and keep people safe, but with the easing of the rules, the regular litter picks have now restarted.

Two dozen helpers grabbed litter picking sticks and rubbish sacks on Saturday as they gathered at Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club for the first session, as pictured here.

Mark Hollidge, who is one of the team who lead The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Beach, says: “The first public litter pick for a long time attracted a total of 24 people collecting litter from the banks of the River Brue – we collected 23 bags and a number of other plastic items which weren’t bagged.”

“Perhaps the most unusual item was a laundry basket that seemed in perfect condition!”

Mark added: “The volunteers deserve a lot of credit for sticking to their task – the strong wind added a chill factor.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com will have more details soon about upcoming beach cleans and how to get involved.