West Huntspill Show

Hundreds of entries went on display at the annual West Huntspill Horticultural Show when it returned after a two year break due to Covid on Saturday (August 20th).

Crowds flocked to Saturday’s show in the Balliol Hall where around 350 exhibits were on display across over 120 classes.

“The number of entries was down on our last show in 2019 but the quality was again excellent,” show secretary Jane Moreton told Burnham-On-Sea.com. “We would like to thank all those who put entries in to make it a superb show.”

Outside the Balliol Hall stallholders included the local church, Highbridge Scouts, craft makers, plus live music from the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Band.

