PHOTOS: West Huntspill Players delight audiences with hilarious production

The West Huntspill Players wrapped up their October 2025 production of ‘Lord Arthur Savile’s Crime’ on Saturday following four well-attended performances.

The Victorian-era comedy, performed in front of capacity audiences each night at the Balliol Hall, was praised for its authentic period costumes and a meticulously crafted set designed by David Virgo.

Greg Fear led the cast with a hilarious portrayal of Lord Arthur Savile, drawing laughter throughout as his character stumbled from one misadventure to the next.

Making her debut with the Players, Hannah Kesterton gave a confident and endearing performance as Sybil, Lord Arthur’s love interest.

Alan Jarvis brought gravitas to the role of the Dean of Paddington, while Jessie Maddox, Pat Harris, and Adele Deakins shone as Lady Julia, Lady Windermere, and Aunt Clementina. Phil Crossland impressed as Mr Podgers, the mysterious cheiromantist, and Clare Virgo entertained as the eccentric German anarchist Frau Winkelkopf, complete with a fizzing and smoking bomb. Susie Kesterton charmed audiences as Nellie, the maid.

Dan Webber’s portrayal of Baines the butler added a sharp dose of sarcasm and aloofness to the mix. Directed by June Jenkins and supported by stage manager Matthew Taylor, the production was a team effort. Alastair Murray coordinated props, while Christian Durkin and Larry Bennett handled sound and lighting.

An after-show party will be held on Thursday, November 20th, and readings for the April 2026 production begin on December 1st at 7.30pm at Balliol Hall. New members, whether interested in acting or backstage roles, are warmly invited to attend.

More details can be found at www.westhuntspillplayers.org.uk or by emailing info@westhuntspillplayers.org.uk. Photographs courtesy of Sue Durkin.