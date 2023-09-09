Over 160 classic and vintage vehicles went on display at the 16th annual West Huntspill Classic and Vintage Vehicles Show on Saturday (September 9th).

Hundreds of spectators attended the event in the hot sunshine and they were treated to a high-class display of vehicles in the Balliol Hall Field next to West Huntspill Church.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, organiser Dave Paul, pictured above, said: “We had a great turnout of spectators who enjoyed seeing 162 vehicles in the sunshine.”

“They included one very special vehicle from 1906 – a Puteaux De Dion Bouton – which attracted plenty of attention [pictured above].”

Classics from across the decades went on show, from vintage and classic cars to military vehicles, stationary engines and commercials, motorbikes and tractors.

Dave added: “The show has grown over the years and has become very popular, raising a good amount for St Peter’s Church.”

The date for the 2024 show was announced as Saturday September 14th. The 2022 event, featured here, also attracted a bumper turnout with a tribute to The Queen.