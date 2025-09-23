PHOTOS: Winners of Burnham In Bloom competition presented with awards

Some of the winners of Burnham-On-Sea’s annual Burnham In Bloom competition have received their awards this week.

Organisers recently announced the full list of winners below of the contest, which promotes colourful displays in local private gardens, public areas and at commercial premises.

Dave Perrett from Burnham In Bloom presented several of the awards this week and says: “Congratulations go to all this year’s winners. As the summer has been dry and hot, the displays this year have been some of the best I’ve ever seen. My thanks go to all those who entered and put on displays!”

The Chairman’s Decanter was presented to Simon Gready for his work in being a key part of the volunteering team that maintains public flower beds along the seafront and in Pier Street.

And the team at GH Tyres in Adam Street also received their award from Dave for their superb summer floral displays.

Burnham In Bloom 2025 Results

Category A – Group of Houses

2,4&6 Sunny Lawn, Burnham on Sea (Sue Picton 2, Gail Cruickshank 4, Evelyn Rouse 6) 66,68 &70 Worston Road, Highbridge

Category B – Hanging Baskets

Mrs M. Moore, 77 Worston Lane, Burnham on Sea

2 Mrs V. Watts, 16 Kiln Drive, Highbridge

3 Mrs G. Cruickshank, 4 Sunnylawn, Burnham on Sea

Category C – Balcony

1.Mr & Mrs N. Tolley, 1C Lynton Road, Burnham on Sea

Category D – Window Boxes

Mrs P. Wing & Mrs J. Harvey, 21 Pembroke Close, Burnham on Sea

2 Mrs V. Watts, 16 Kiln Drive, Highbridge.

3 Mrs J. Faulks, 14 Isleport Lane, Highbridge

Mrs S. Picton, 2 Sunnylawn, Burnham on Sea

Category E- Containers

1 Mr P. Hockin, 100 Marine Drive, Burnham on Sea

2 Mrs V. Watts, 16 Kiln Drive, Highbridge

3= Mrs M. Moore, 77 Worston Lane, Burnham on Sea

3= Mrs J. Faulks, 14 Isleport Lane, Highbridge

Category F – Unusual Containers

1 Mrs I. Hodgkinson, 3 Marlborough Court, Burnham on Sea (Flower Pot Family)

2 Mrs V. Watts, 16 Kiln Drive, Highbridge (Plants in socks on a washing line)

3 Frankie Faulks, 14 Isleport Lane, Highbridge ()

4 Mr P. Hockin, 100 Marine Drive, Burnham on Sea (Leprechaun violinist and large insects in flowers)

Category G – Front Gardens

1 Mrs J. Faulks, 14 Isleport Lane, Highbridge

2 =Mrs M. Moore, 77 Worston Lane, Burnham on Sea

2= Mrs S. Picton, 2 Sunnylawn, Burnham on Sea

4 Mrs V. Watts, 16 Kiln Drive, Highbridge

5 Mr J. Clifford, 33 Coleridge Gardens, Burnham on Sea

Category H – Hanging Baskets (Commercial)

1 G.H. Tyres, Adam Street, Burnham on Sea

2 Dunstan House, Love Lane, Burnham on Sea

3 Wetherspoons, Pier Street, Burnham on Sea

Category I – Best Overall (Commercial)

1 Wetherspoons, Pier Street, Burnham on Sea

2 Dunstan House, Love Lane, Burnham on Sea

3 G.H. Tyres, Adam Street, Burnham on Sea

Category K – Shop Windows

1 Julia’s Flowers

2 Secret World Wildlife Shop, High Street, Burnham on Sea

3 RNLI Charity Shop, High Street, Burnham on Sea

Category L – Holiday Villages

1 Retreat Caravan Park, Berrow Road, Burnham on Sea

2 Haven Holiday Village, Marine Drive, Burnham on Sea

Category N – Residential & Nursing Homes

1 Kathleen Chambers House, 97 Berrow Road, Burnham on Sea

2 Beaufort Park, Rectory Road, Burnham on Sea

Category O – Public Houses

1 Wetherspoons, Pier Street, Burnham on Sea

2 Dunstan House, Love Lane, Burnham on Sea

3 Railway Inn, High Street, Burnham on Sea

Category P – Garages

1 G.H. Tyres, 31-35 Adam Street, Burnham on Sea.

Category Q – Guest Houses

1 Sherwood Guest House, 42 Berrow Road, Burnham on Sea

Category R – Cafes

1 May’s Café, 1 Abingdon Street, Burnham on Sea

Fortes, Pier Street, Burnham on Sea

Chairman’s Shield (most points) – Mrs Vera Watts

Chairman’s Decanter – Simon Gready

Mayor’s Cup – St Andrew’s School Gardening Club

Public Buildings – Highbridge Community Hall