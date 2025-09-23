PHOTOS: Winners of Burnham In Bloom competition presented with awards

Some of the winners of Burnham-On-Sea’s annual Burnham In Bloom competition have received their awards this week.
Organisers recently announced the full list of winners below of the contest, which promotes colourful displays in local private gardens, public areas and at commercial premises.
Dave Perrett from Burnham In Bloom presented several of the awards this week and says: “Congratulations go to all this year’s winners. As the summer has been dry and hot, the displays this year have been some of the best I’ve ever seen. My thanks go to all those who entered and put on displays!”
The Chairman’s Decanter was presented to Simon Gready for his work in being a key part of the volunteering team that maintains public flower beds along the seafront and in Pier Street.
And the team at GH Tyres in Adam Street also received their award from Dave for their superb summer floral displays.
Burnham In Bloom 2025 Results
Category A – Group of Houses
- 2,4&6 Sunny Lawn, Burnham on Sea (Sue Picton 2, Gail Cruickshank 4, Evelyn Rouse 6)
- 66,68 &70 Worston Road, Highbridge
Category B – Hanging Baskets
- Mrs M. Moore, 77 Worston Lane, Burnham on Sea
2 Mrs V. Watts, 16 Kiln Drive, Highbridge
3 Mrs G. Cruickshank, 4 Sunnylawn, Burnham on Sea
Category C – Balcony
1.Mr & Mrs N. Tolley, 1C Lynton Road, Burnham on Sea
Category D – Window Boxes
- Mrs P. Wing & Mrs J. Harvey, 21 Pembroke Close, Burnham on Sea
2 Mrs V. Watts, 16 Kiln Drive, Highbridge.
3 Mrs J. Faulks, 14 Isleport Lane, Highbridge
- Mrs S. Picton, 2 Sunnylawn, Burnham on Sea
Category E- Containers
1 Mr P. Hockin, 100 Marine Drive, Burnham on Sea
2 Mrs V. Watts, 16 Kiln Drive, Highbridge
3= Mrs M. Moore, 77 Worston Lane, Burnham on Sea
3= Mrs J. Faulks, 14 Isleport Lane, Highbridge
Category F – Unusual Containers
1 Mrs I. Hodgkinson, 3 Marlborough Court, Burnham on Sea (Flower Pot Family)
2 Mrs V. Watts, 16 Kiln Drive, Highbridge (Plants in socks on a washing line)
3 Frankie Faulks, 14 Isleport Lane, Highbridge ()
4 Mr P. Hockin, 100 Marine Drive, Burnham on Sea (Leprechaun violinist and large insects in flowers)
Category G – Front Gardens
1 Mrs J. Faulks, 14 Isleport Lane, Highbridge
2 =Mrs M. Moore, 77 Worston Lane, Burnham on Sea
2= Mrs S. Picton, 2 Sunnylawn, Burnham on Sea
4 Mrs V. Watts, 16 Kiln Drive, Highbridge
5 Mr J. Clifford, 33 Coleridge Gardens, Burnham on Sea
Category H – Hanging Baskets (Commercial)
1 G.H. Tyres, Adam Street, Burnham on Sea
2 Dunstan House, Love Lane, Burnham on Sea
3 Wetherspoons, Pier Street, Burnham on Sea
Category I – Best Overall (Commercial)
1 Wetherspoons, Pier Street, Burnham on Sea
2 Dunstan House, Love Lane, Burnham on Sea
3 G.H. Tyres, Adam Street, Burnham on Sea
Category K – Shop Windows
1 Julia’s Flowers
2 Secret World Wildlife Shop, High Street, Burnham on Sea
3 RNLI Charity Shop, High Street, Burnham on Sea
Category L – Holiday Villages
1 Retreat Caravan Park, Berrow Road, Burnham on Sea
2 Haven Holiday Village, Marine Drive, Burnham on Sea
Category N – Residential & Nursing Homes
1 Kathleen Chambers House, 97 Berrow Road, Burnham on Sea
2 Beaufort Park, Rectory Road, Burnham on Sea
Category O – Public Houses
1 Wetherspoons, Pier Street, Burnham on Sea
2 Dunstan House, Love Lane, Burnham on Sea
3 Railway Inn, High Street, Burnham on Sea
Category P – Garages
1 G.H. Tyres, 31-35 Adam Street, Burnham on Sea.
Category Q – Guest Houses
1 Sherwood Guest House, 42 Berrow Road, Burnham on Sea
Category R – Cafes
1 May’s Café, 1 Abingdon Street, Burnham on Sea
- Fortes, Pier Street, Burnham on Sea
Chairman’s Shield (most points) – Mrs Vera Watts
Chairman’s Decanter – Simon Gready
Mayor’s Cup – St Andrew’s School Gardening Club
Public Buildings – Highbridge Community Hall