PHOTOS: Work to repair storm-damaged Burnham-On-Sea jetty gets underway

Somerset Council has this week started work to repair the storm-damaged surface of Burnham-On-Sea jetty.

Strong winds from Storm Amy, combined with high tides, sent large waves onto the structure, ripping up the tarmac surface and causing thousands of pounds of damage.

As pictured here on Friday (October 10th), contractors working for Somerset Council began work to take away the damaged pieces of tarmac from around the lower jetty ahead of repairs to the surface.

A Somerset Council spokesperson said: “There is clearly significant damage and we would ask people to adhere to the signs and not to go down onto the damaged area until we can assess what repairs need to be done. Our team will be progressing this once the current hide tides have passed.”

The jetty has needed surface repairs multiple times in recent years following severe storms. The council is considering what repairs it will make.