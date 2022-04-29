Huge cranes towered over Burnham-On-Sea’s Sailing Club on Friday evening (April 29th) when scores of yachts were lifted into the River Brue during the town’s traditional ‘crane-in’.

The tradition is organised each year by the Sailing Club when yachts are hoisted out of the boat yard and moved into the river for the start of the sailing season.

The club’s Sailing Master David Barrett told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Thirteen boats went in, with four coming out.”

“We had planned to crane-in on 4th April but we had to cancel due to high winds, then we were delayed due to crane availability. It was third time lucky!”

“We are all looking forward to a season of sailing races on summer weekends, and cruises to Watchet, Cardiff, Ilfracombe, Lundy and beyond. Our anual sailing regatta is scheduled for 9-10 & 16-17 July this year.”

The event was postponed in 2020 due to the Coronavirus lockdown but the 2021 event went ahead last Spring with extra safety measures in place.