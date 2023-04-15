Young members of Burnham Boat Owners Sea Angling Association took part in its latest junior fishing competition on Saturday (April 15th).

A group of five boats wuth ten juniors onboard – plus adults – took part in the five and a half hour competition.

The children – aged from two and a half years upwards – enjoyed a great day in the waters off Burnham that saw several rays reeled in.

1st place went to Lydia Devey with a ray of 11lb 10oz, 2nd place to Cohen Devey with a ray of 9lb, and 3rd was Clayton Devey with a ray of 8lb 12oz.

All fish caught were returned to the sea. The group is keen to encourge more youngsters into fishing and more details can be found here.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: