Young members of Burnham Boat Owners Sea Angling Association took part in its latest junior fishing competition on Saturday (April 15th).

A group of five boats wuth ten juniors onboard – plus adults – took part in the five and a half hour competition.

The children – aged from two and a half years upwards – enjoyed a great day in the waters off Burnham that saw several rays reeled in.

1st place went to Lydia Devey with a ray of 11lb 10oz, 2nd place to Cohen Devey with a ray of 9lb, and 3rd was Clayton Devey with a ray of 8lb 12oz.

All fish caught were returned to the sea. The group is keen to encourge more youngsters into fishing and more details can be found here.