Physiotherapy clinic celebrates its fifth year by opening personal training and rehabilitation suite

Central Somerset Physiotherapy has celebrated its fifth year of business at Millbatch Trading Estate in East Brent by opening a new Personal training and rehabilitation suite.

The clinic, in East Brent near Burnham-On-Sea, has five physiotherapists working alongside personal trainers and massage therapists.

Liz Gardner says: “The new facilities enable us to offer a personalised approach to injury management, rehabilitation and fitness in the form of Physiofitness classes.”

“Physiofitness is the closest thing to Personal training but at a fraction of the price. Clients are provided with a unique fitness programmes based on their individual needs and exercise sessions are carried out in small groups of a maximum of five people.”

“Clients are enjoying the guidance and accountability normally only experienced through personal training but in the company of like minded individuals all with a common goal. Strength gains, reduced aches and pains, improved quality of life and mental health.”

“It’s a private facility and we offer memberships – clients are given a personalised programme assessed by a physio and they can come in for small group sessions once, twice or three times a week.”

“Everyone has an individualised programme on our app and sessions have no more than 3-4 people in so they really are personalised. It’s not a circuit where everyone does the same. Every programme is individual and progressive. Clients can then use the facility a number of times a week depending on their membership.”

“It’s for absolutely anyone and there is no minimum membership – we would really love to try and target the elderly as weighted exercises have so many benefits for bone density etc, children 12 plus, athletes, people who just don’t feel confident in a public gym, people who want some weight loss or are nervous about lifting weights and want personalised guided help, and people training for a specific event and perhaps just want to join for a short period of time etc.”

See more details here