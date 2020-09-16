A Burnham-On-Sea pub’s proposals to demolish an extension and create a new takeaway have been backed by town councillors this week.

As first reported by Burnham-On-Sea.com, plans were submitted to change the use of the Old Pier Tavern in Burnham’s Pier Street from a pub to a mixed use pub, restaurant and takeaway and demolish part of the front of the building.

The owners want to demolish a modern extension at the front of the pub and return the building to its original state. The applicants say the new takeaway may lead to an increase in activity at the pub and make it ‘more economically viable.’

During a virtual meeting this week, members of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council’s Planning Applications Committee considered the plans and gave them a ‘green light’.

Cllr Louise Parkin said: “It will also take down that hideous extension and replace it with something more in keeping with the town. I fully support this application.”

Cllr Nick Tolley added: “This pub has had a difficult time because it’s in competition with Wetherspoons but it offers a lot of things that Wetherspoons does not. The Old Pier is part of the infrastructure of Burnham, it is important that we do what we can do to support them with this.”

And Cllr Bill Hancock added: “I agree with Cllr Parkin and Cllr Tolley. To get rid of that abhorrent building and put something different in will be great. Employment will be there rather than an empty pub. It will be nice to see that there and for people to spend money there.”

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the plans, however the final decision on whether they go ahead rests with Sedgemoor District Council.