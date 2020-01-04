Plans for 20 new homes in the village of Lympsham near Burnham-On-Sea have been given the go-ahead.

Sedgemoor District Council has approved plans by Westco Properties Limited for the new development in West Road, Lympsham.

The residential development of 20 dwellings includes 40% affordable housing provision with associated landscaping, car parking and ancillary infrastructure including the formation of a new access onto West Road.

The planning consent comes despite objections from local residents, some of whom fear that pile driving during the construction could damage their own adjacent homes.

The district council has placed several conditions on the applicant to restrict building times and it must also provide a Construction Environnment Management Plan including a Dust Management Plan and Noise Management Plan “to protect the amenity of local residents from potential impacts whilst site clearance, groundworks and construction is underway.”

Drainage issues had previously been raised as a concern as well, which have been addressed by Wessex Water.