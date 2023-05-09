Plans to build 40 new homes near a village primary school have been roundly refused by councillors this week after being criticised for their “alien-like” appearance.
Matthew Wall had submitted outline plans for up to 40 houses on land north of the Mark Causeway in the village of Mark, near Burnham-On-Sea, as first reported here.
The plans included provision of a community orchard and parking spaces for the nearby Mark Church of England First School, with pedestrian access being provided from the new development.
However, Somerset Council has thrown out the proposals, saying they would not be in keeping with the surrounding character of the village and would also lead to congestion on the main road. It comes after letters of objection were sent by residents.