Plans to build 40 new homes near a village primary school have been roundly refused by councillors this week after being criticised for their “alien-like” appearance.

Matthew Wall had submitted outline plans for up to 40 houses on land north of the Mark Causeway in the village of Mark, near Burnham-On-Sea, as first reported here.

The plans included provision of a community orchard and parking spaces for the nearby Mark Church of England First School, with pedestrian access being provided from the new development.

However, Somerset Council has thrown out the proposals, saying they would not be in keeping with the surrounding character of the village and would also lead to congestion on the main road. It comes after letters of objection were sent by residents.

The site is situated along a narrow private track near the Coombes Cider Farm Holiday Park, which Mr Wall intended to widen in order to improve driver visibility and allow the safe movement of vehicles. A new orchard would have been created on the southern edge of the development to provide screening from nearby existing homes, with further landscaping being implemented along the northern edge of the site. The development of 40 homes planned for the site would have included 16 classed as ‘affordable’ – more than the council’s 30 per cent target for any new development of ten homes or more. A new car parking area would have been created at the south-west corner, providing 38 spaces (including eight disabled spaces) with eight electric vehicle charging points. Pedestrian access would have been provided from the car parking area to the school, with the possibility of a link being added in future to a bridleway which runs along the northern edge of the site. A spokesman for investment management company APG, representing Mr. Wall, stated in January: “The site has been arranged to allow for a high density to the south of the site and a lower density to the north.” “This provides a sufficient buffer from the bridleway to the north and keeps street lighting to the centre. The site layout focuses the denser housing at the heart and will filter out to provide a soft rural edge with a landscape buffer in both the north and south of the site.” “The scheme is therefore a well considered development which will be an attractive and positive addition to Mark.” The council refused plans through the delegated powers of its planning officers. Mickey Green, the council’s executive director for climate and place, identified four reasons for refusing the application: The size and scale of the proposed estate would “introduce an alien form of development” into the village which “fails to positively respond to the character” of the settlement

The developer has submitted “inadequate information” to provide that there are no alternative sites in the village which are at lower risk of flooding

The applicant has now demonstrated that the development would “achieve a satisfactory and safe means of access” onto the B3139, which could “create potential inconvenience and hazard to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic”

The proposed partial demolition of 1 The Croft may not have an “acceptable impact” on the existing residents Mr Wall has not yet indicated whether he intends to appeal the council’s decision.