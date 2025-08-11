Plans for new 70 bedroom care home in Burnham-On-Sea to be decided today

Proposals for a new 70-bedroom care home on the site of a former convent in Burnham-On-Sea look could be approved by Somerset Council this week.

Somerset Council’s planning committee north will meet today (Tuesday, August 12th) to consider the contentious plans for the former Priory Court Care Home in Oxford Street, which closed down in 2022.

Councillors have been recommended to approve the scheme by a council case officer. Country Court Care Ltd wants to demolish the existing buildings and to build the new 70-bed facility with accommodation over two and three storeys.

The plans to demolish the old buildings were previously approved and the design elements of the proposed new building are now being considered at today’s meeting.

A decision on a previous planning application was deferred by planners last month to allow further negotiation on the design and its impact on the surrounding area.

A meeting of Somerset Council’s Planning Committee on Tuesday July 8th heard there have been 28 letters of objection along with formal objections from the Town Council and Conservation Officer, alongside three letters of support.

An officer’s report to the committee says: “In terms of the proposed scheme, the care home would be formed with a new collection of buildings which respond to the site in a similar way to the existing buildings, but with bespoke structures which are in the applicant’s view, fit for purpose.”

“The proposed development would, by virtue of its form, design and materials have no adverse impact on the character of the area.”

The site was once Burnham’s former La Retraite convent and school for many decades with a burial ground and officers are recommending “archaeological monitoring” of the development.

The case officer’s report adds the existing buildings which would be demolished are not listed and the site is not in a conservation area.