Plans for new Brean amusement arcade and 7 flats win approval from Somerset council

Plans to build a modern new amusement arcade and seven flats in a two-storey building in the centre of Brean have been approved by Somerset Council.

The planning application proposes the demolition of the current Carefree Amusements in South Road opposite Brean Pontins to make way for the development of a modern new arcade on the ground floor with six holiday flats and a residential flat above.

The applicant is J. Holland & Sons Ltd, who took over Burnham-On-Sea Pavilion in 2017, and are a well-established amusement and gaming arcade operator with sites across the south and south-west.

The Carefree Amusements arcade is based at the corner of Brean’s South Road and Knoll Park.

The company applied in December 2023 to demolish the existing building, including its first floor flat, and build a new arcade in its place, with holiday lets being provided on the first floor above the business.

Somerset Council’s planning committee north unanimously backed the plans during their latest meeting this month.

The plans will see seven new flats created on a new first floor above the arcade, six of which will be advertised as holiday lets. One flat which is currently on site will be replaced by a two-bedroom flat in a like-for-like replacement.

Also, in addition to an improved arcade – with new toilets, an office and storage – the pavements along Knoll Park will be upgraded and the parking spaces will be relocated, providing safer pedestrian access to the nearby properties and beach.

During the meeting, Cllr Tony Grimes said: “I don’t have any problems with this. I know the area very well – there are a lot of family arcades and holiday lets in the area, and it just sits in the right place.”

Cllr Bob Filmer agreed: “This is an unusual building, but it’s in an area where you’re build up with other things that are not normal. It’s good to see this sort of investment coming into Brean.”

And Cllr Gill Slocombe commented: “This is going to be a massive benefit economically to lots of people, and visually it’s going to be a vast improvement.”

The committee voted unanimously to approve the plans after around 25 minutes.