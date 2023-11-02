Contentious proposals to install a new 23-metre tall 5G mast in Burnham-On-Sea have drawn mixed feedback from residents.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here last month, Freshwave Facilities Ltd is seeking to install a monopole at Haven’s Burnham Holiday Village site in Marine Drive to boost mobile reception coverage in the area.

The firm says the pole itself would have a height of 22.5 metres, while six additional antennae apertures would reach a maximum height of 23.14m.

In an application to Somerset Council to determine whether approval is needed to install the mast, the company’s planning documents – which feature Vodafone branding – state that the project aims to resolve Burnham-On-Sea’s poor service coverage, caused by capacity issues.

Freshwave Facilities Ltd adds that the aerial’s height is determined by 5G frequencies being particularly sensitive to solid objects such as trees and buildings.

Consultation on the scheme is underway by Somerset Council until November 10th and by the last night 13 people had submitted feedback, with the majority opposing the plans.

One seafront resident welcomes the mast for helping “to boost communication for 99% of residents in the area,” adding: “Surely the benefits far outweigh the downside mentioned by objectors.”

Another nearby resident writes: “Mobile signal is bordering on the non-existent in this part of town so anything to improve it is welcome.”

But in a letter of objection to the council, another resident says: “The proposed mast will be obtrusive, ugly, and incongruous with the surrounding character and appearance. The installation will have an imposing and overbearing impact on the area and would case local holidaymakers and residents unncessary fear, upset and anxiety.”

Another resident adds: “The applicant infers the mast will ‘merge in’ with other features. I fail to see how a mast… at over 23 metres high will ‘merge in’ with other features. The mast will be easily seen from Marine Drive, a main access route into Burnham town centre, and therfore out of keeping with the surrounding area.”

A further resident objects over the “very obvious blight on the local landscape causing significant negative visual amenity which is out keeping with the coastal surrounds which threatens local habitats.”

Some objectors also claim the proposed tower could emit harmful radiation. One says: “Holiday homes, residences, and businesses will be subjected to high levels of radiation beaming from this mast throughout the day and night. The impact of this proposal on the health (including mental health) and well-being of residents must be taken into account.”

The planning application – reference number 11/23/00094 – can be viewed on Somerset Council’s planning website here.