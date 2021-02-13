Proposals to transform a set of aging tennis courts in Burnham-On-Sea into a new multi-use sports area have been given a boost as the group overseeing the work has gained official charity status this month.

The Crosses Penn Community Sports Trust is seeking to create a new MUGA (multi use games area) at Crosses Penn in Burnham-On-Sea, next to the town’s Manor Gardens.

As first reported here in 2019, the new facilities would allow Netball, Tennis, Basketball and Football to be played there. A perimeter jogging/cycle track is also part of the plans if funds allow.

Gaining the charity status will enable the group to apply for funding from more organisations, thereby boosting the likelihood of the full project being completed.

Mike Murphy, Chairman of the Crosses Penn Community Sports Trust, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am delighted to confirm that after almost a year, including working through the lockdown on Zoom, we are confirmed as a registered charity as a Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO).”