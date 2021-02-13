Crosses Penn Burnham-On-Sea multi-use games area

Proposals to transform a set of aging tennis courts in Burnham-On-Sea into a new multi-use sports area have been given a boost as the group overseeing the work has gained official charity status this month.

The Crosses Penn Community Sports Trust is seeking to create a new MUGA (multi use games area) at Crosses Penn in Burnham-On-Sea, next to the town’s Manor Gardens.

As first reported here in 2019, the new facilities would allow Netball, Tennis, Basketball and Football to be played there. A perimeter jogging/cycle track is also part of the plans if funds allow.

Gaining the charity status will enable the group to apply for funding from more organisations, thereby boosting the likelihood of the full project being completed.

Cllr Mike Murphy at the Crosses Penn in Burnham-On-Sea

Mike Murphy, Chairman of the Crosses Penn Community Sports Trust, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am delighted to confirm that after almost a year, including working through the lockdown on Zoom, we are confirmed as a registered charity as a Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO).”

“Our main aim is to fund a multi sports area ( MUGA ) providing open opportunity for  healthy sports excercise and activity in the Crosses Penn  area of Burnham I thank all who responded to our recent survey which showed a strong demand.”

“We plan future opportunities for residents and youth to further express their opinions. Our next steps are to agree the specification for the sport area in line with Sport England recommendations and to start our major fundraising campaign.”
“With the strength of goodwill expressed by local residents and the continued support by Town and District councils I look forward to an exciting time ahead.”
 
