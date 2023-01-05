Sedgemoor District Council has said this week that it hopes plans for a new £137,000 seafront play area in Burnham-On-Sea can progress “shortly”.

The seafront play area had originally been proposed for the concrete area opposite Quantock Court, however nearby residents launched a legal objection, as reported here.

This led to the play area’s location being changed to further along the seafront onto the lawns opposite the Haven Holiday park entrance instead (pictured above).

The original plans for the play area are pictured above. The new play area had been due to be installed last Spring but it was delayed whilst local councils investigated the implications of long-running seafront covenants that were put in place decades ago to protect the land from development.

Sedgemoor District Council, which owns the land, has given a brief update to Burnham-On-Sea.com this week.

Spokeswoman Claire Faun says: “The council continues to consider the possible options for siting of the play area together with the respective legal implications, and hopes to have reached a conclusion with regards the South Esplanade shortly.”

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s councillors approved revised designs for the play equipment on the seafront lawns last February, as pictured below.

The cost of the project at the start of 2022 was £87,400. However, Sedgemoor District Council provided an extra £50,000 to account for the move of the play area’s location, taking the full cost to £137,400.

The project is being funded with a grant from the Hinkley Point Community Impact Mitigation Fund.

Play area company Wicksteed was previously announced by the councils as the contractor tasked to undertake the installation, with the play area set to include: a Double Zig Zag Twister; 4-Saw Shark See-Saw; Skylark Play Galleon; 2.45m High Viking Swing with Basket Seat & x2 Flat Seats; Agility Trail consisting of: Drop Rope Traverse, Inclined Balance Weaver and Parallel Rope Walk; 2.45m High Viking Swing with Memory Seat & x2 Cradle Seats; Swirl Wheelchair Roundabout; 1.5m Trampoline; Bobbin’ Boat Sit-In Springer; Pirate Play Boat; Pirate Activity Panel Set; Pair of Talking Pirates; 3D Shark Head; and 3D Starfish.