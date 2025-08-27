Plans for new electric vehicle chargepoints in Burnham boosted by £3.6m deal

Plans to introduce new on-street electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints, and expand Somerset’s overall EV charging network, including in Burnham-On-Sea, have taken a significant step forward.

Somerset Council has this week announced that £3,783,000 in capital funding has been allocated from the Government’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Fund to support the installation of electric vehicle chargepoints in urban and rural areas in Somerset. The Council is now in the process of appointing a contractor.

The EV points are due to be installed in Burnham’s Oxford Street car park, pictured here.

The LEVI Fund is designed to help local authorities in England with planning and delivering predominantly low-powered charging infrastructure, particularly for residents without access to off-street parking.

In Somerset, more than a quarter – around 27% – of properties lack off-street parking, making this funding a real chance to help many more people move from petrol and diesel vehicles to electric alternatives.

The contract will deliver a minimum of 1,606 lower-powered (up to 7kW) chargepoint sockets, ideal for overnight charging. Where feasible, the existing low-voltage lamp column cable network will be used to reduce installation costs and disruption.

To ensure community involvement, the Council plans to ask residents for suggestions on chargepoint locations via its website – details will be confirmed as soon as they are available.

Importantly, Somerset Council is committed to ensuring rural communities are not left behind. At least 25% of the chargepoints will be installed in lower-demand areas to support equitable access across the county.

Councillor Richard Wilkins said: “By adopting this delivery approach, we can ensure that rural communities are not left behind in the transition to electric vehicle infrastructure.”

“Without LEVI funding, the deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in more rural, lower-demand, and commercially less viable areas of Somerset would be unlikely. We are committed to allocate 25% of all chargepoints to these locations, to help meet the needs of all residents.”

Under the proposed 17-year concession contract, the Council will receive an annual income from the chargepoint operator to cover the revenue costs of administering the scheme.

The operator will also fully fund the installation of up to 20 rapid (50kW+) chargepoints, further boosting Somerset’s EV infrastructure.

Research shows that chargepoint operators prefer a minimum contract term of 15 years to ensure commercial viability. Extending the term to 17 years provides greater assurance of return on investment and long-term sustainability.

Currently, there are local public EV charging points outside the Burnham-On-Sea Tesco store and at the M5 Sedgemoor Services.

There are also charging points at Brent Knoll’s Sanders Garden Centre and in the parking area next to the Highbridge Costa Coffee drive-thru and McDonald’s.