Plans for new indoor play area and farm shop in Brent Knoll rejected by Somerset Council

Plans for a new indoor play area, cafe and farm shop to be built in Brent Knoll next to the A38 have this week been rejected by Somerset Council over the impact on the surrounding landscape and road safety concerns.

As reported here, a planning application had been submitted to Somerset Council for the new facilities on land at Upper Battleborough Farm next to the A38 Bristol Road in Brent Knoll.

The applicant, Jolly Jumpers Play Zone, had sought Full Planning Permission to construct “a building to house an indoor play area, a cafe and a farm shop with associated parking and an outdoor play area.”

Somerset Council decided on Wednesday (August 14th) to refuse planning permission.

The council’s planning department states: “The proposed scheme, due to its size, mass and bulk, industrial form and substantial retaining wall would result in a major adverse visual impact on a highly visible, sensitive, predominately agricultural landscape. The proposed car park, due to its size, would also result in an adverse landscape impact.”

“Insufficient information has been submitted to fully assess the highway implications of the proposal, including the proposed access onto the A38.”

“The proposal, due to its location, size, mass and bulk within the setting of the Brent Knoll Scheduled Ancient Monument, which is predominately open agricultural land, would result in substantial harm to the Scheduled Ancient Monument.”

Scores of potential customers have given their support to the plans online, submitting supportive letters to Somerset Council, citing a need for the proposed new indoor play facilities in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Others have questioned have raised comcerns whether the location in a quiet area of Brent Knoll is suitable.

Historic England said it had “strong concerns” regarding the impact to the setting of Brent Knoll, while Somerset Council’s Landscape Officer added that the proposal’s size, scale and parking requirement was “unacceptable”.

Somerset Council’s Ecology Services also lodged concerns, stating “mapping indicates that various species of conservation importance have been recorded in close proximity to the site.”

Others raising concerns include the Environment Agency, Drainage Board, National Trust, Historic Buildings and Places, Brent Knoll Parish Council and Somerset Highways.

In its planning statement, the applicant stated they “currently operate the very popular Jolly Jumpers Play Zone, an indoor soft play area for children aged up to 11 years, from a commercial building near Bridgwater, but are seeking to expand the offering to help support the business during all seasons.”

“The current site, near J24 of the M5 motorway, attracts customers from as far as Yeovil, Exeter, Minehead and Bristol as well as tourists visiting the area but unfortunately it does not offer potential for expansion of activities.”

“After an extensive 2 year search of properties to both rent and purchase within the Sedgemoor district, the Applicant purchased the Site in 2022 and is developing rare breeds of cattle and pigs as part of the farming enterprise, as well as keeping alpacas.”

“The current Jolly Jumpers business is entirely indoors. Not only was this heavily affected during the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, but it also suffers from seasonal fluctuations, being busier during wet weather but not during warmer, dryer weather conditions, although the staffing levels need to remain the same.”

“The only outside space at the current site is the car park and all of this is needed at peak times, therefore not allowing for any expansion or outdoor activities. Unfortunately, the business must either relocate and expand to be able to continue economically, or face closure entirely.”

It adds: “The proposed Site at Upper Battleborough Farm therefore offers the opportunity for the Applicant to expand the offering to include the current indoor play zone but also add a cafe, farm shop and petting farm to attract more customers year round, improving the overall sustainability of the business.”

“Due to the height of the play equipment, the current agricultural buildings on site are not suitable for reuse for this purpose. They will, however, be used for housing livestock as part of the new petting farm. Therefore, a new building is proposed to the south of the holding, close to the A38 Bristol Road.”

“The building will be agricultural in appearance, with the location being carefully chosen to sit below the existing copse to assist with screening and any landscape impact.”

“The new building will be multi purpose, housing the indoor play area with space for children’s parties, a café and farm shop. It will also lead out to the outdoor play area and petting farm.”

“The Applicant is very keen to provide activities for all, with the outdoor play area being designed to house a fort that is wheelchair accessible. Indeed, all of the paths around the Site are designed to be accessible and inclusive to all, being constructed to a minimum gradient of 1:20 and a surfaced with stabilisation grids.”

Changes to the road access onto the A38 were planned with a filter lane.