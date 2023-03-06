A new prescription collection machine could soon be coming to Berrow Medical Centre under new plans.

Day Lewis Pharmacy has submitted a planning application to Sedgemoor District Council to introduce a new self-service prescription collection point at the front of its existing store at the Berrow Health Campus in Brent Road.

The new technology can enable patients to collect their prescription medication any time, although a Day Lewis spokeswoman says the opening hours for the proposed Berrow machine have not yet been decided.

“The secure dispensing system has been designed to help those who struggle to get to a pharmacy within its opening times,” says the company.

“Prescriptions are loaded into the machine and patients are given a unique code to open the locker to safely retrieve their correct medication.”

If planning permission is granted, the system could be installed at Berrow this Spring. The Day Lewis pharmacy chain already has other lockers installed at some other branches in the region.

The application has planning reference number 05/23/00003. Sedgemoor District Council’s public consultation on the plans runs until 8th March.