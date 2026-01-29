Plans submitted for new dog‑walking field on land in Highbridge

A planning application has been submitted to turn agricultural land north of Mark Road in Highbridge into a dog‑walking and recreational field.

The proposal seeks permission to create a second secure dog‑walking area alongside an existing field already used by the applicants’ business.

They say the additional space is needed because the current field becomes “incredibly muddy” during winter, and alternating between two fields would allow each one time to recover while giving customers a cleaner, more pleasant environment.

The plans include putting up a 1.9‑metre‑high fence around the new field, matching the fencing already in place.

The land would remain as grassland, and no buildings are proposed. The dog‑walking site operates daily between 5am and 10pm, with customers booking 30‑ or 60‑minute sessions online.

The site has limited planning history. Permission was granted in 2023 for an agricultural livestock building, and in 2024 for the change of use of nearby land to dog‑walking and recreational use.

The applicants say the new proposal aligns with the Local Plan, supporting farm diversification and making use of a well‑located field close to existing commercial premises and residential areas, with good visibility and access from Mark Road.

Residents can submit comments on the application, submitted under application number 11/26/00003, until 24th February 2026.