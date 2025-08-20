Plans submitted to expand Brean holiday park with 85 static caravan bases

The owners of Unity Holiday Park in Brean have submitted early-stage plans to Somerset Council as part of a proposal to expand the site with up to 85 new static caravan bases.

The proposed development would see hardstanding bases installed across a four-hectare area currently used as part of the park’s golf course. The site is bordered by golf fairways on three sides and a maintenance area to the south.

Burnham-On-Sea.com first reported here earlier this year that formal plans were likely to be submitted for the scheme.

Unity Beach, which already spans 87 hectares and offers over 1,500 caravan pitches, is seeking an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Screening Opinion from the council before any works begin.

If approved, the expansion would involve removing minor golf-related infrastructure to make way for the new caravan layout.

According to planning agents Laister Planning, “existing mature vegetation, including trees, will be retained wherever possible,” although the area is largely grassland due to its current use.

The holiday park is one of the largest in the region and features a wide range of facilities including restaurants, takeaways, a supermarket, a waterpark with indoor and outdoor pools, and the Brean Country Club.

Residents and interested parties can view the full proposal and submit comments via Somerset Council’s planning portal using reference number: 06/25/00006.