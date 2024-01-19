Plans to build eight new houses in West Huntspill have been unveiled by a local developer.

An outline application for the construction of eight dwelling houses and the formation of access has been submitetd to Somerset Council on land at 9 Main Road, West Huntspill.

The plans for the 0.3-Hectares site state that the properties woould comprise of four 2-bed homes, three 3-bed homes, and one 4+ bed home.

Referring to parking, the planning application states that the development would have 21 parking spaces.

The application has reference number 52/24/00001 and comments are being welcomed by Somerset Council until February 6th, 2024.

 
