Plans to hold a new Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival this Spring are gathering pace, with new details announced over the weekend.

The organisers of Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival held a meeting of local writers on Sunday (February 6th) to find out more about Burnham’s new literary festival, as pictured here.

The festival will be held in both The Princess Theatre and Burnham library on Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd April 2022.

“The festival will include workshops and talks, and as local writers will be vital to the success of the event, the organisers were pleased to hear their views and find out how they would like to be involved,” said one of the team, Dave Eldergill.