Campaigner’s dismay as plans to honour Highbridge’s maritime radio legacy stalled by dispute

Plans to commemorate Highbridge’s vital role in global maritime communications have hit a setback due to unresolved land ownership issues at the Mulholland Park housing estate.

Highbridge was home to the receiving station for Portishead Radio Station — once the world’s largest maritime radio station — until its closure in 2000.

The station operated for over 80 years, connecting more than 1,000 ships daily and housing the world’s largest Morse code operating room. It was a major local employer and a cornerstone of the community.

When the site was demolished in 2007 to make way for Mulholland Park, developers Bellway Homes and Taylor Wimpey agreed to contribute £15,000 towards a memorial. But nearly two decades later, no plaque or tribute has been installed.

Former radio officer and author Larry Bennett, pictured, raised the issue at Somerset Council’s full meeting in Bridgwater on September 25th, calling the delay “a scandal.”

He said a plaque and information board have already been designed and partially funded, but cannot be erected due to a dispute over who owns the land.

Larry added: “A suitable plaque has been designed for the site, and the sum of £1,000 has been pledged for this purpose by the Radio Officers’ Association.”

“An information board detailing the history of the station has also been designed and costed, and it is only the lack of permission to erect these items which is holding us back. Other memorial items can also be added as required.”

“I am also involved in the local heritage group with regard to establishing a local museum, in which artefacts and photographs of the station can be displayed.”

“I call upon Somerset Council to move forward as quickly as possible to rectify this situation. It is a scandal that nothing is in place to remember this piece of national history on our doorstep.”

“The town of Portishead, where the radio transmitters were located, has many items on display, and it is only right that something where the receiving station was located in Highbridge should do something similar.”

Larry said that both Burnham and Highbridge Town Council and local MP Sir Ashley Fox had expressed their support for the plaque.

Councillor Federica Smith-Roberts confirmed that while the £15,000 contribution remains ring-fenced, the land designated for the memorial was never formally transferred to the council.

She said legal intervention has now been requested to resolve the boundary issues and engage Bellway Homes in transferring the land.

Larry adds: “Other European nations have remembered the role of their own maritime radio stations, and we surely deserve the global recognition of Portishead Radio.”