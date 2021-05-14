Plans for a new refreshments kiosk to open in Burnham’s seafront gardens at Marine Cove have been postponed.

Sedgemoor District Council, which manages the gardens, granted a concession for the food kiosk, pictured here.

However, the council says it received feedback from residents this week about the kiosk and the owner has postponed the proposals and is considering several changes, including possibly relocating nearby.

The kiosk is set to sell a range of freshly made coffee, crepes and hot doughnuts. The refreshments stand has been granted permission for a trial until October.