Sedgemoor District Council is working with shopkeepers, traders and chain stores to prepare for the re-opening of Burnham-On-Sea High Street and other local town centres following the Government announcement that non-essential shops can open from June 15th.

In conjunction with the Town Council and Burnham Chamber of Commerce, Sedgemoor plans to use a range of measures from temporary signage and pavement markings to regular deep cleaning and sanitiser stations.

Pavements in larger town centres in the district will be given a power clean to make sure that the shopping areas are clean and welcoming.

The Council is also in discussions with Somerset Highways Authority about possible changes to travel routes for cars, pedestrians and cyclists to allow for social distancing on pavements and outside shops.

Plans for a temporary pedestrianisation of Burnham High Street and other roads in the town centre have been submitted.

A spokesperson for Sedgemoor District Council says: “We are expecting this to be a gradual process, as we do not think all our shops will want to or be able to reopen straight away but we do have plenty of advice and guidance to help them to do so when they are ready because we know the boost it will give to the local economy.”

“We expect to adapt our plans in response to the needs of shoppers and traders as the situation unfolds.”

“We suggest shoppers plan their visits, thinking about their routes and what they might wish to take for their own peace of mind, such as hand sanitisers and masks.”

“We would ask people to be patient with shop workers who are following necessary precautions and with other shoppers.”

If businesses or shoppers have any concerns about the re-opening of the High Streets they can call 0300 303 7801 or email economic.development@sedgemoor.gov.uk