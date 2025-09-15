Plans unveiled for car wash and valeting centre at Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll

A planning application has been submitted for a new hand car wash and valeting centre at Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll.

The proposal, put forward by All Bright Cleaner Ltd, would see the new facility built within an underused section of the garden centre’s car park, currently used as overflow parking. The applicants are set to become tenants on the site.

If approved, the car wash would be located around 25 metres from the south-western boundary of the site, adjacent to a field often used by a travelling circus. The nearest residential properties are approximately 200 metres away, across the A38.

The plans – pictured above – include minor changes to the car park layout, the installation of polycarbonate screens, a demountable drying parasol, a small office/storage building, and decking for an outdoor waiting area.

All proposed structures are designed to be temporary and easily removed, helping to minimise disruption during construction.

The applicants say in their application that the car wash would operate ‘quietly and discreetly’, with minimal impact. Lighting would be low-level and downward-facing to reduce light spill.

The new business would create between four and eight full-time jobs and would operate in line with the garden centre’s trading hours.

The applicants say the car wash would complement the garden centre’s existing offer and provide a “symbiotic commercial relationship.”

Somerset Council is currently inviting feedback on the application, which has reference number 07/25/00024, via its planning website until October 17th, 2025.