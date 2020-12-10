Formal plans to build a new Costa Coffee drive-thru and a Subway drive-thru on land next to Highbridge’s Aldi store have been submitted.

The site, located next to Bennett Road within the Isleport Business Park, is south of the Aldi supermarket and south-west of the Travelodge hotel.

The ‘reserved matters application’ provides a first look at the proposed access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for the fast food take away and coffee shop with drive-thru facilities.

The proposed land use was previously approved under an Outline Planning Application for a hot food takeaway (class A5) and a cafe / restaurant use (class A3).

The applicant’s agent, KEW Planning, states in their new application: “The proposed design is attractive, easily identifiable, provides access for all with disabled car parking; wide internal circulation space and toilets. There are outside seating areas to allow customers to enjoy the outdoor space and attractive landscaping used to enhance the visual appearance.”

“The scale of the proposed development is appropriate and is not considered to be out of character with the surrounding area. The single storey units are relatively small in height and footprint, allowing a good proportion of landscaping, car parking and vehicle and pedestrian circulation space around the units.”

“The proposed fast food take away and Costa drive-thru units satisfy the land use criteria approved under Outline permission 11/17/00137. 6.2 The access arrangements into the application site have been assessed for vehicles and pedestrians and the submitted information demonstrates that highway safety would be maintained.”

“The appearance, layout and scale are appropriate, attractive and well-designed. The proposed height, bulk, scale and massing is proportionate and appropriate for the application site and would be in-keeping with the character of the Business Park.”

“Positive landscaping is provided to create a green infrastructure to enhance the biodiversity value of the site and provide an attractive and visually stimulating frontages.”

The application – reference number 11/20/00133 – will be decided by Sedgemoor District Council.