New plans have been unveiled this week to build a pedestrian crossing along a busy road running through a Highbridge business park.

Yeo Valley Distribution Centre has submitted a planning application for the new crossing in Bennett Road, Highbridge to boost safety.

The firm wants to “construct a pedestrian crossing with dropped kerbs and a central refuge island to link Yeo Valley Distribution Centre with offices at Acorn House.”

In a planning statement, the firm says: “It is proposed to construct a dropped kerb pedestrian crossing to improve pedestrian safety for employees of Yeo Valley and the general public.”

“Yeo Valley recently purchased Acorn House which sits on the opposite side of Bennett Road to our distribution centre which has resulted in an increased volume of pedestrian traffic crossing what is currently a 40mph road.”

“In addition with recent developments to the north of Isleport there has been an increased volume of pedestrian traffic from the whole of the Business Park to this area, particularly during lunchtime hours.”

“The design of the crossing will assist in calming traffic flow and provide refuge for pedestrians in the centre of the road. Data from the Office Of National Statistics suggest this type of crossing to be the safest in comparison to traffic lights.”

Consultation on the Yeo Valley application (reference number 11/21/00003) is underway. Feedback can be sent to Sedgemoor District Council’s planning department before the deadline of March 26th, 2021.