Plans unveiled for new JD Wetherspoon pub at Burnham-On-Sea holiday park

Plans have been submitted this week to open a new Wetherspoons pub at Burnham-On-Sea’s Haven Holiday Park.

Somerset Council has received a new ‘variation of premises licence’ application from Haven, requesting approval for its current Burnham-On-Sea Haven Holiday Park pub to change its layout and also rebrand into a JD Wetherspoon.

It will be the second JD Wetherspoon pub in Burnham-On-Sea after the Reed Arms on The Esplanade.

It comes as Haven recently announced there would be a £9 million investment in new JD Wetherspoons pubs at some of their holiday parks across the UK. Simon Palethorpe, CEO of the holiday park company, said: “Haven is all about giving our customers more of what they love – and our partnership with JD Wetherspoon does just that.”

“All our parks give our guests and owners access to brands which they love, be that Burger King, Slim Chickens, Chopstix, Millies Cookies, Papa John’s, Cost, or JD Wetherspoon.”

The licensing application for the new Burnham pub states the holiday park’s current pub, called the Mash and Barrel, will be refurbished and rebranded.

Haven is applying for several changes: “The proposed variation is to permit alterations to the layout of the Mash & Barrel to be rebranded as a JD Wetherspoon; to extend the hours for the provision of films from 8am to 2am each day; to extend the hours for the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises to 10am to 2am each day; to permit the provision of indoor sports from 11am until 2am each day; and to amend the conditions to enable the acceptance of digital ID as proof of age. The opening hours of the premises and the hours for the provision of licensable activities outside will remain unchanged by this application.”

Any representations regarding the application should be received in writing by Somerset Council, Licensing, Bridgwater House, King Square, Bridgwater, TA6 3AR or by email to licensing.sedgemoor@somerset.gov.uk no later than January 5th 2026.

