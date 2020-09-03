Plans to build a new take-away next to a Burnham-On-Sea pub have been unveiled this week.

The Old Pier Tavern in Pier Street has submitted a planning application to introduce a new food outlet at the front of its premises.

The application covers a “change of use from pub to a mixed use pub, restaurant and takeaway, to include the demolition of part of the front of the building.”

The pub wants to demolish a modern extension at the front of the pub and return the building to the original building line.

The applicant, Nicholas Blackledge, says in his application: “The take-away would be an addition to the building’s present use. It requires the demolition of part of the front of the building, reducing its size and restoring the primary facade to something closer to its original state and, we hope, being sympathetic to the building’s context and history.”

“The provision of takeaway food would be an increase in the pub’s activity, helping to ensure the premises is more economically viable.”

He adds: “We believe this proposal will have a positive impact: not only will this take away an unsightly modern extension, but will also be in keeping with the ideals of the Conservation Area and supply a local need.”

“The building faces south; on either side, there are outdoor seating areas. The take-away seating area will be surrounded by a low wall, constructed from the natural blue-lias stone of the building.”

The plans also include the installation of an extraction unit.

The application number is 11/20/00084 and Sedgemoor District Council is accepting comments until October 2nd.