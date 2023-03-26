Plans to bring a self-service prescription collection machine to a pharmacy in Berrow have been granted by Sedgemoor District Council.

Day Lewis Pharmacy applied to install a Servi-Locker Prescription collection machine at its store at Berrow Health Centre as reported here.

The plans gave been given approval this month.

Day Lewis has existing collection points at its pharmacies in Weston, Nailsea, Exeter and Bristol.

The new technology can enable patients to collect their prescription medication any time, although a Day Lewis spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the opening hours for the proposed Berrow machine have not yet been decided.

“The secure dispensing system has been designed to help those who struggle to get to a pharmacy within its opening times,” says the company.

“Prescriptions are loaded into the machine and patients are given a unique code to open the locker to safely retrieve their correct medication.”