New self‑serve car wash and 16-vehicle electric charging station planned next to Highbridge McDonald’s

Plans have been submitted for a new electric vehicle charging hub and self‑serve car wash on land next to the McDonald’s drive‑thru at the Oaktree Business Park in Highbridge.

The proposal, lodged by TLB Development, sets out a large ultra‑rapid charging facility with 16 chargepoints, capable of delivering 150kW+ charging speeds. The scheme forms part of a full planning application now under consideration by Somerset Council.

According to the Planning, Design and Access Statement, the hub would be universally compatible with standard European CCS2 connectors and supported by new substations, electrical cabinets, lighting columns and hardstanding. A self‑serve car wash bay would sit alongside the charging area.

The site lies just east of the A38 Bristol Road and is accessed via the existing business park spine road, which already serves a number of commercial units including McDonald’s, Greggs, Starbucks and Tarnock Garage.

The applicant says the location – which is land directly south of Tarnock Garage – is perfect for drivers travelling between Highbridge, Burnham‑On‑Sea and Junction 22 of the M5 motorway.

Pre‑application advice from Somerset Council, included within the submission, indicates that the land is considered suitable for a complementary commercial use of this type. Although outside the development boundaries of Burnham and Highbridge, the site forms part of land allocated for employment under the Sedgemoor Local Plan and the Isleport 2 Business Park SPD.

The Council’s advice notes that the proposed structures would sit comfortably within the wider commercial setting, where large‑scale buildings already dominate the landscape. The hub’s set‑back position from the A38, combined with new boundary planting, is expected to help soften visual impact.

The planning documents also highlight the national and local need for expanded EV charging infrastructure. They reference the UK Government’s net‑zero commitments, the planned phase‑out of new petrol and diesel vehicles, and the expectation that at least 300,000 public chargepoints will be required across the country by 2030.

The applicant argues that Highbridge’s proximity to the M5 makes it a strategic location for new charging facilities, particularly for long‑distance drivers who cannot charge at home or work. The hub is described as contributing to Somerset’s wider climate emergency strategy.

A detailed Flood Risk Assessment has been submitted because the land lies within Flood Zone 3. The report concludes that the development can be made safe for its lifetime and will not increase flood risk elsewhere, provided mitigation measures are followed.

A drainage strategy has also been prepared, given the site’s boundary with a watercourse. Any discharge into the waterway would require consent from the Axe Brue Drainage Board.

Ecological surveys show the land is not within any designated wildlife areas, although it contains grassland and a watercourse that may support local species. The application includes a biodiversity net gain calculation and proposes new planting to enhance habitat value.

The scheme also includes soft landscaping around the perimeter of the site, with new hedgerows and tree planting intended to improve visual screening and ecological benefit. The proposal includes a four-vehicle self-service car wash area with associated vacuum facilities.

A Transport Statement submitted with the application concludes that the development would not adversely affect the A38 or the nearby motorway junction. The existing access road is considered suitable for the expected level of traffic.

If approved, the hub would operate as a standalone commercial facility within the business park, offering rapid charging, vehicle cleaning and improved services for both local residents and passing motorists, says the applicant.

The Highbridge McDonald’s restaurant and drive-thru opened in September 2024, creating 70 new jobs.

The full plans are now available to view on Somerset Council’s planning portal with refgernce number 12/26/00003 and comments welcomed by the council until June 25th, 2026.